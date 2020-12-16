PPP MPA refuses to submit resignation

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party MPA Ali Nawaz Khan alias Raja Khan Mahar has refused to tender his resignation to the party leadership, fearing that after his resignation, the PPP would go for by-election in his constituency.

The sources said the party leadership had asked MPA Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, who was elected from PS-21 Ghotki-IV, to tender his resignation, which has been unanimously decided by the PDM leadership, an opposition alliance attempting to oust the PTI-led government. They said PPP MPA Raja Mahar had refused to tender his resignation due to some justified concerns over the by-elections in the NA-205 Ghotki in 2019, which was vacated after GDA candidate Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar’s demise.

It is pertinent to mention that Raja Mahar had supported PTI candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar instead of supporting PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, so over his U-turn, PPP was unhappy with him and had served show cause notices for his misconduct. Raja claimed that after his resignation, the PPP would go for by-elections in his constituency.