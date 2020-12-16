MQM-P, PTI complain they were not consulted on appointment of Karachiâ€™s new administrator

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan -- the two main opposition political parties in Sindh â€“ complained to Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday they had not been consulted by the government on the appointment of Karachiâ€™s new administrator.

A three-member MQM-Pakistan delegation met Ismail at Governor House. The delegation comprised senior leaders Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the PTI, Haleem Adil Shaikh and Khurrum Sherzaman, were also present on the occasion.

The meeting took into consideration the Karachi development package, federally funded development projects being built in Sindh, and other steps taken by the government for the development of the province.

The MQM-P delegation complained about slow progress in implementing the Karachi development package, owing to which the projects that were part of the package would not be timely completed.

They also said the MQM was not being involved in the deliberations by the top-level Karachi coordination committee comprising both federal, and Sindh governmentâ€™s representatives to carry out development works in the city.

The governor said projects were being launched to develop Karachi after consulting all stakeholders. He was of the viewpoint that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acting upon his vision to develop every part of the country on a uniform basis. He said that for this purpose the federal government would take along all stakeholders.

The governor said the government had been making all-out efforts to upgrade the standard of living of the masses in the country. The MQM-P delegates said the people had high expectations of PM Khanâ€™s government. They emphasised the need for implementing the Karachi development package at the earliest so as to resolve the civic problems of the city.

On Saturday last, the Sindh government posted grade-20 bureaucrat Laeeq Ahmed new Karachi administrator in place of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

Shallwani, who had also been holding the additional charge of Karachiâ€™s commissioner, was directed to report to the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department after he was relieved of both the top posts. Prior to assuming charge as new administrator, Laeeq Ahmed was the Sindh excise, taxation and narcotics control secretary.

Separately, a three-member delegation representing the Christian community in the city also met the governor at the Governor House. The delegation was led by advocate Saleem Michael.

The meeting took into consideration the problems being faced by the Christian community, provision of security to the community on the festive occasion of Christmas, and other matters.

The governor assured the delegation that he would take steps to resolve the problems of the Christian community on a preferential basis.

He said people belonging to the religious minorities in Pakistan had been enjoying all the fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution as they also had complete freedom to practise their religion.

He also appreciated the services rendered by members of the religious minorities to further the cause of national development and socio-economic progress in the country. The governor appreciated the fact that the members of the Christian community were affiliated with the health, education, and other such essential services vital to the masses.