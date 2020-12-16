Man who killed â€˜murdererâ€™ of son remanded for a week

The anti-terrorism courts' administrative judge on Tuesday remanded a man in police custody for a week for allegedly killing an under-trail prisoner in the Malir Courts. Police presented 60-year-old Kifayatullah before the Sindh High Court judge, who oversees the ATCs in the city, and sought his custody for interrogation.

According to police, Kifayatullah shot dead Khushdil, 35, on the premises of the Malir Courts while he was waiting for his turn before the additional district and sessions judge-I, who is also the in-charge of the Malir Model Criminal Court.

Khushdil was being tried for killing Ahsan, the son of Kifayatullah, within the remits of the Quaidabad police station in 2016. The suspect was brought from the Karachi Central Prison to the court for his hearing on Monday when he came under attack.

Head constable Mairajuddin said they were waiting outside the courtroom when Kifaytullah came, pulling out a pistol from the waistband, shot at Khushdil. He said the injured, who was shot in the face, was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he died during treatment.

The judge allowed police to interrogate the suspect until December 23 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer of the case on the next hearing. The case is currently registered under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Malir City police station.

Earlier on Monday, police had said lawyers immediately caught the shooter and handed him over to police personnel after he shot at the under-trial suspect. Following the murder, District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur had reached the Malir Court. He had told media that Kifayatullah was the complainant in his sonâ€™s murder case. Police had said people who had accompanied Kifayatullah at the court had escaped after the murder and that a case had been registered.