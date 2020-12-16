Valuables burnt

LAHORE:Valuables reduced to ashes in two different incidents here Tuesday. The first case was reported in a room of a house in Rehman Park, Gulshan-e-Ravi. The other case was reported in an office of a plaza on Brandreth Road. The rescue teams on information reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

injured: A 40-year old man was injured in a road accident in Hanjarwal on Tuesday. The victim identified as Ghulam Mustafa was trying to cross the road near Azam Garden when a speeding motorbike hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital.

arrested: Civil Lines Investigations police arrested two suspected criminals, including the one involved in snatching gun from a bank guard on Tuesday.

They were identified as Wakeel Ahmad alias Gogi and his accomplice Hamza Fazal alias Don. They had shot dead a citizen identified as Rameez for offering resistance during robbery. They had shot at and injured a citizen Usama Afzal. Victim Osama reportedly was involved in teasing Waqar’s beloved. In another case, they had also snatched weapon from a security guard outside a bank. SP Civil Lines Investigations Shams-ul-Haq Durrani said that the suspects were involved in multiple cases registered in various police stations.

PO arrested: A proclaimed offender involved in extortion bid and hurling threats on phone has been arrested. The arrested suspect has been identified as Usman Arif. He had received extortion from the citizens identified as Tariq Mehmood, Dr Arif and Muhammad Riaz after hurling life threats on phone few days back. Usman was wanted by Lahore Police for last four years.