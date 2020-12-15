PCSTI, SMEDA and Abasyn University to promote research oriented activities

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (PCSTI), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority and Abasyn University Monday signed a tripartite agreement to mutually promote research-oriented activities.

Under the agreement the three parties would exchange education resource materials that are of mutual interest, favour collaborative research projects in business related programmes, encourage conferences, seminars, workshops, job fairs, joint research and other professional activities.

The agreement was signed by Adnan Jalil of PCSTI, Rashid Aman of SMEDA, Dr Mohammad Imran Chancellor Abasyn University.On the occasion it was said that Abasyn University would develop need-based professional development programmes and short courses for SMEDA and PCSTI member traders and industries to keep them abreast of the latest and upcoming technologies and methods. The varsity would initiate measures in collaboration with SMEDA and chambers for promotion of social and business norms in the region.

The other two parties of the agreement, SMEDA and PCSTI would arrange quarterly meetings to review the activities carried out under the MoU besides developing opportunities to exchange information and expertise pertaining to SME sector and academia in order to establish a long-term relationship, improve academic performance and promotion of SMEs.

SMEDA and PCSTI would also encourage the member traders and industries to initiate joint research projects with faculty and researchers of Abasyn to address their needs. The two partners would help Abasyn in developing entrepreneurship programs and need based short courses for academia as well as SMEs whileSMEDA would facilitate placement of students for internship.