Submission of resignations: PPP CEC to decide on 27th

ISLAMABAD: The PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) is expected to hold a meeting on the eve of 13th martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to decide the matter of resignation from the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly on the call of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to party sources, whatever decision is taken by the CEC, it will be announced in Larkana on December 27 at a PPP rally on martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Though the party sources say majority of the CEC members have clear views on resignation from the assemblies, yet the final decision would be taken by the CEC of the party after holding in-depth-discussion.

At the moment, around 70 percent of the PPP Parliamentarians including the Sindh Assembly have submitted their resignations from assemblies at Bilawal House while the parliamentarians from Punjab Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Assembly will submit resignations at Zardari House.

Till the CEC of the PPP takes decision, almost all the resignations of the party parliamentarians from National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies will be in the pocket of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “We have the most resignations which have submitted to the party and will have all before the CEC meeting,” a senior leader of the PPP told The News.

Sources said almost all the members of Sindh Cabinet including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had submitted their hand-written resignations at the Bilawal House.

“Daily, the resignations are being submitted and the process of submission will be completed before the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP so that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may have received all resignations of the party parliamentarians before the CEC meeting,” a senior leader of the PPP said.

“On resignations, though there are a few voices within the CEC of the PPP but these voices will follow and abide by the decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. However, a strong voice of Aitzaz Ahsan in the PPP was against the option of resignation,” the sources revealed.

In a press conference in Lahore when this particular question was asked from Bilawal Bhutto, he replied that the final decision about party’s line of action is taken by the Central Executive Committee of the party and everyone, including him (Aitzaz Ahsan), is bound to follow it.