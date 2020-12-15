Two die in different incidents in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two people, including a criminal, were shot dead in two different incidents on Monday.Reports said the Sukkur Police shot dead a robber in an encounter at Pano Aqil, when a gang of robbers was snatching goods from the people. SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said when the police reached the spot, the criminals started firing at the police party, which was retaliated. He informed that a criminal was killed, while others managed to escape. He said a Kalashnikov and ammunition were also recovered from the criminals and the police have shifted the body of the criminal, identified as Razzaq alias Razoo Kaleri, to Sukkur Civil Hospital, who was wanted in more than 12 criminal cases of snatching and other cases.

Meanwhile, an armed man shot dead a youth in Sukkur on Monday, who succeeded to flee after killing Muhammad Ali Jamali. The police shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and said the investigation was underway, while the incident happened over a personal enmity.