17 officers promoted to BS-19

LAHORE:The Punjab government has promoted 17 officers to BS-19 and in this regard Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) issued a notification on Monday.

Those who have been promoted to BS-19 include Amjad Bashir, Director Admin Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Arshad Baig, Additional Secretary LG & CD, Mehr Khalid Ahmad, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Bahawalpur, M Shahid, Additional Secretary Public Prosecution, Rizwana Naveed, Additional Secretary Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Hamid Mahmood Malhi, Vice-Commissioner PESSI, Kashif Muhammad Ali, Director Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur Region, Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DC Hafizabad, Shafaq Saleem, Joint Registrar Punjab Cooperative Societies, Ahmad Kamal Maan, DC Pakpattan, Mansoor Ahmad, DC Nankana Sahib, Shafiq Ahmad Dogar, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Sahiwal, Amir Hussain Ghazi, Additional Secretary (Admin) Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and Imran Akram Chauhan, Additional Secretary Management & Professional Development Department. Khalid Yamin, OSD, after having promotion to BS-19, has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Consolidation) Bahawalpur, Imran Raza has been posted as Director (Development & Finance) Sargodha and Mehboob Ahmed, OSD, has been posted as Director General PHA Sahiwal.