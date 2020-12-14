Corona SOPs violation: 676 shopping malls, hotels, marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD: As many as 676 shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and transports have been sealed during the last week under corona S OPs.

The crackdown was being carried out by the assistant commissioners on the violations of corona SOPs on the order of the Punjab government. The administration also got cases registered against 17 persons and imposed more than Rs 500,000 fine on them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 254 shopping malls, 357 restaurants, cafés/hotels, 39 wedding halls and 26 transports had been sealed for corona SOPs violation. The DC said that the district administration would ensure implementation on corona SOPs at all cost.

SEVEN CHRISTMAS BAZAARS TO BE SET UP: On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, seven Christmas Bazaars will be set up in the district.

It was told by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a District Coordination Committee meeting held to review the arrangements of the Christmas celebrations in the district at the DC Office on Sunday.

ADCG Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, FWMC CEO Kashif Raza Awan and others were also present. The DC told that the Christmas Bazaars would provide daily use items at subsidised rate at the bazaars.

He informed that the bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar on Gojra Road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamspura Tandlianwala.

He maintained that these three-day special bazaars would work from December 22 to 24.

The DC said that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and fruits would be available at the Christmas Bazaars on subsidised prices.

The DC told that the district administration would make necessary security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Christmas celebrations and concerned departments had been directed for cleanliness of surroundings of the churches besides ensuring repairing of roads and streetlights.

He said that special arrangements would be ensured at the public parks and picnic points for the Christmas. He said that strict security arrangements, vehicle parking and traffic management were being made on the Christmas. The representatives of the Christian community thanked the DC for making the comprehensive arrangements for the Christmas.