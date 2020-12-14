Blast in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured

RAWALPINDI: At least 25 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday in Rawalpindi, police officials said, cautioning a terrorist plot could not be ruled out at this stage.

According to Geo News, three people were reportedly in critical condition, while 19 people had to be taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi. Three people, said to have sustained minor injuries, were given first aid on the spot.

The blast took place outside a filtration plant in the city. Based on preliminary investigations and eyewitness reports, Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer Ahsan Younas said the blast could either be a timed device or a grenade, but added it was too soon to determine. “A terrorist plot cannot be ruled out as civilians were targeted,” he added.

“According to the preliminary investigations, some people riding a motorcycle were said to be involved, but we are looking further into the matter,” he said. “We have also enhanced security at the DHQ Hospitals.”

State media reported that the area was cordoned off as officials from police and intelligence agencies were searching it to collect evidence.—News Desk/Agencies