Burnes Road food street to be developed

The District South administration has planned to develop and beautify Karachiâ€™s Burns Road to make it more attractive to the people in general and to facilitate those visiting the well-known food street in particular.

In this regard, District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar, who also holds the additional charge of South district municipal corporation (DMC) administrator, has constituted a 10-member committee to devise a plan.

The committee has been directed to propose a plan for the development and beautification of the Burns Road food street, including the patch and pavement work as well as the timely clean-up and garbage-lifting work.

The body will also propose how to resolve sewerage and drainage issues along the food street. The committeeâ€™s plan will also cover paint work on the facade of the buildings along the street, installation of standard-sized woodwork and signboards, and the evening traffic plan for the street.

The committee will be headed by the Aram Bagh assistant commissioner. The members will be the Burns Road tradersâ€™ union president, the Aram Bagh subdivision traffic DSP, the Aram Bagh DSP and the South DMC Aram Bagh subdivision superintendent engineer.