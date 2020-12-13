Distillery raided, liquor recovered

Islamabad : A distillery was raided in an area of Golra Police which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor, wine, empty bottles and wine manufacturing tools.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the federal capital police renewed efforts to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

DIG (Operations) has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, said the statement. As per details SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including SHO Golra Police Station Inspector Shams-ul-Akber, ASI Rana Muhammad Saleem and others. The team conducted a raid at a distillery in Sari Saral an area of Golra police station and arrested two bootleggers, Tanveer Hussain Shah and Muhammad Zameer.