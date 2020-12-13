Condolences

LAHORE : The staff of Virtual University (VU) has expressed condolence over the sad demise of Maroof Afzal, former chairman, Board of Governors, Virtual University of Pakistan.

In their message, they prayed for the departed soul. May Almighty Allah bless his soul in eternal peace and give his family the strength to bear this immense loss. Maroof Afzal was recently appointed as Chairman Federal Public Service Commission, however, he could not take oath of his office and passed away the other day.