close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 12, 2020

Fazlur Rehman seeks provincial status for tribal districts

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 12, 2020

KOHAT: Demanding the status of a separate province for the merged areas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged on Friday that the government merged the former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under pressure from the United States (US).

"If granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan can be discussed, why not the ex-Fata, which has more population than GB," he said while addressing a public gathering at the Abbas Chowk in Darra Adamkhel. He said that the issue of the merger was not discussed in the parliament.

Latest News

More From Top Story