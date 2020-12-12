Fazlur Rehman seeks provincial status for tribal districts

KOHAT: Demanding the status of a separate province for the merged areas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged on Friday that the government merged the former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under pressure from the United States (US).

"If granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan can be discussed, why not the ex-Fata, which has more population than GB," he said while addressing a public gathering at the Abbas Chowk in Darra Adamkhel. He said that the issue of the merger was not discussed in the parliament.