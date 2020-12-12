680 litre tainted milk destroyed; 14 shops sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 14 milk shops and two food points besides disposing of 680 litre chemically contaminated milk during a crackdown in different parts of the city here on Friday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, food and dairy safety teams visited dozens of eateries, especially milk points in their respective areas to control the sale of impure and substandard food. During the crackdown, PFA teams had sealed milk shops in the areas of Taj Bagh, Tajpura, Band Road and other parts of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the food safety team closed down Al-Makkah General Store for not paying the license fees and non-adherence to the PFA’s instructions. Naswana said PFA closed down all food points including a tea stall due to adulteration and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that PFA is using mobile milk testing to quickly find out the adulteration and quality of milk on the spot. An adulteration in basic food like milk causes many diseases in children and adults, he added.