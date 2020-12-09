ANF force commanders’ moot discusses counter-narcotics operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) held ‘Force Commanders Conference at headquarters ANF Rawalpindi, under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M).

Force commanders of all ANF regional directorates and senior staff officers attended the conference. The DG expressed satisfaction on the overall organisational performance of ANF. Progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programmes and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers were comprehensively reviewed during the conference.

Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analysed.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions. The ANF DG directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements, involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.