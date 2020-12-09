ANF commanders meeting

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force held Force Commanders Conference at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik. Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

Director General showed satisfaction with the overall organizational performance of ANF. Progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention, and awareness programmes, and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centres was comprehensively reviewed during the conference.