Women’s World Cup race weekend in Yanqing rescheduled for Italy

PARIS: The women´s World Cup race weekend in the Chinese resort of Yanqing, initially set for the end of February, has been rescheduled for Val di Fassa in Italy, the international ski federation announced Tuesday.

The Italian resort will now host a downhill and super-G on February 27-28. FIS opted against the long trip to China in coronavirus-hit times for what would have been a test run at Yanqing for the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by Beijing.

FIS last week also announced the cancellation of the February 18-22 freestyle and snowboard world championships in Yanqing, following similar decisions on World Cup cross-country skiing, ski jumping and nordic combined events scheduled for the resort in early 2021.