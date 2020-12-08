PML-N MNA from Sargodha submits resignation

ISLAMABAD: PML-N MNA from NA-90 Sargodha, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed sent his resignation to the party leadership a day before a meeting of the heads of the PDM. Hamid Hameed, who became the first PML-N MNA to send his resignation to the party leader, said that the decision to tender resignation was taken in a meeting chaired by Shahbaz Sharif. “I am with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and will remain with my leaders,” he said.