Tue Dec 08, 2020
December 8, 2020

PML-N MNA from Sargodha submits resignation

December 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PML-N MNA from NA-90 Sargodha, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed sent his resignation to the party leadership a day before a meeting of the heads of the PDM. Hamid Hameed, who became the first PML-N MNA to send his resignation to the party leader, said that the decision to tender resignation was taken in a meeting chaired by Shahbaz Sharif. “I am with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and will remain with my leaders,” he said.

