Artists’ body pays tributes to Zafarullah Jamali

Lahore : The Artists’ Association of Punjab held a meeting on Saturday to offer condolences on the death of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

The meeting paid rich tributes to the former prime minister.

The office-bearers of the association expressed their grief at the loss of a patriot, a sportsman, art patron and a statesman. They said he was truly one of the gentleman-politicians and the scion of a family that played a significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

The meeting participants recalled his visit to Lahore to inaugurate Sardar Aseff Ahmed AIi’s solo exhibition of paintings and drawings organised by the Artists’ Association of Punjab at Alhamra Art Gallery. After the exhibition he was asked to meet the artists, to which, he graciously agreed. He was accompanied by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the then chief minister of Punjab.

It is worth mentioning that was the first-ever meeting of a prime minister of the country with the artists.

In the meeting one of the foremost issue brought to the then prime minister’s notice was the delay of years in releasing the funds for the National Art Gallery.

The then prime minister, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, while stressing on the utmost importance of the cultural growth in the country had assured the artists that the funds for the gallery world be released. The funds were released as promised by him.

The artists association extended deepest condolences to his family and the Jamali Tribe, and offered prayers for the departed soul.