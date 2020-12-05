close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

Elected

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Workers’ Federation (PWF) General Council has elected veteran labour rights activist Ch Naseem as Central President PWF and Ch Yaseen Ahmed as Central General Secretary. Naseem’s father Chaudhry Rehmat Ali founded the Labour League in 1944. He had also the honour of working with Quaid-i-Azam.

Latest News

More From Lahore