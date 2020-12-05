tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Workers’ Federation (PWF) General Council has elected veteran labour rights activist Ch Naseem as Central President PWF and Ch Yaseen Ahmed as Central General Secretary. Naseem’s father Chaudhry Rehmat Ali founded the Labour League in 1944. He had also the honour of working with Quaid-i-Azam.