Admin resolves row over live classes after complaint by teachers

HARIPUR: Several woman teachers of the Working Folks Grammar School for Girls No II have refused to take classes under the live presentation.

Up to 30 teachers of the school sent a complaint to the Secretary Worker Welfare Board KP and accused the school administration of forcing them to adopt the mode they were not ready for.

According to a letter, the copy of which was available with this correspondent, the woman teaching staff of the Working Folks Grammar School for Girls No II Haripur, accused the principal of forcing them to take classes under live presentation while they were not in favour of audio or video recording of the lectures and being shown live.

The complainants said that being women from conservative backgrounds, they could face multiple family issues after the live presentation and had informed the principal about the very problem but in vain.

The complainants said they all have proved teaching skills by producing the best results for students. They, however, refused to continue services under the administration of the present principal.

The woman teachers demanded the Secretary Workers Welfare Board for a favourable solution to the problem.

When approached for comments, the Director, Education Workers Welfare Board KP, Abrar Shah,

said he had held meetings with the teachers and principal and addressed the complaint.

He said he has asked the principal not to force the teachers who were not willing to get their class presentations recorded and seen live.

He said the complainants withdrew the complaint and agreed to continue routine work as per the schedule for the classes issued to all schools in line with government directives.

To a question, he said the live presentation schedule was issued from his office a few days back as part of steps taken due to the coronavirus pandemic and through the live presentation, the seniors of the department could easily track how the teaching process was going on and how the teachers were punctual in duties.

The WWB director education said all other woman teachers of other schools of WWB including some remote districts were following the live presentation schedule in the province.