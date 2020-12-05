Al-Khidmat signs MoU with UHS

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Under the agreement, the Al Khidmat Foundation officials, employees and volunteers from across Punjab will voluntarily participate in the trials of Cancinocorona Vaccine under the auspices of the Central Institution of Health through the University of Health Sciences.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Professor of Health Sciences, signed the agreement at the UHS. Volunteers from other parts of the country will also be offered. Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq Mangat also presented a report to the Vice Chancellor on the service activities during the Corona epidemic.

Managing Director of Al-Khidmat Health Foundation Dr. Asif Naveed, Department of Hematology, University of Health Sciences was also present on the occasion.