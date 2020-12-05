NHA launches e-bidding system

Islamabad L: To ensure transparency in the process of awarding contracts of NHA Projects, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed launched E-Bidding System in National Highway Authority (NHA).

The system is being developed in collaboration with Tejari Pakistan, a pioneer in e-Procurement Solutions which is serving clients in Public and Private Sector such as Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), Orient Petroleum Limited (OPL), Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels.

To this effect, a launch ceremony was held at NHA head office addressed by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum. Senior officers of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority and Tejari Pakistan were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said, “As per good governance vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, National Highway Authority has started E-Bidding System that will make the bidding process transparent, efficient and easy. After coming into power, the present government focused on affairs like accountability, transparency and provision of relief to the people and made practical advanced towards E-Governance.”

He further said, “Start of E-Bidding by National Highway Authority is encouraging as heavy amounts of billions of rupees are involved in motorways and highways building schemes. NHA is endeavoring to undertake road building projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. Additionally, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project will be started next year and more steps will be taken to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the NHA.”

Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan also shared his views and said, “NHA has developed a good E-Bidding System in short period that will not only make bidding process transparent, but it will also help save time. In future the performance of the institutions will be evaluated on the basis of use of technology. Pragmatic steps will be undertaken to employ modern techniques in affairs of the authority.”

Chairman NHA Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum also addressed the gathering and said, “Target given to NHA to bring about transparency has been achieved by launching E-Bidding System in NHA. All the stakeholders were taken on board during development process of this system. In the first phase, the E-Bidding system will be employed on maintenance projects and later with gradual upgradation, its range will be extended to other projects, he added.