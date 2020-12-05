close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
CDA retrieves forest land in Malpur

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday retrieved around 1,600 kanal forest land in Malpur area of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqaat said that during the operation, carried out with support of Islamabad Police and enforcement staff of CDA, around 1,600 kanals of forest land was recovered from encroachers. The enforcement staff used heavy machinery to demolish the illegal structures.

Hamza Shafqaat said that locals of the area continued to raise illegal structure. In an attempt to halt illegal construction activity in Malpur, he said they would also get cases registered against encroachers.

