8 deaths, 602 COVID-19 patients from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that was less than 500 per day in the last five days has once again jumped to 602 on Friday while the virus claimed another eight lives from the region in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 759.

The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness per day from the region was registering a downward trend after November 26 as in the previous seven days, from November 27 to December 3, the number remained between 406 and 558.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus claimed three more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 332 while five patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 427.

In the last 24 hours, another 474 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 31,639, of which 25,399 patients have so far recovered. On Friday, there were 5908 active cases of coronavirus illness in ICT.

In Rawalpindi district, confirmation of another 128 patients positive for the illness has taken tally to 9882 of which 8300 have so far recovered. The number of active cases in the district was 1155 on Friday.

As many as 75 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1080 were in home isolation on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary has been transferred through a notification issued by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department at the Government of Punjab dated 30th November and Dr. Faiza Kanwal who was serving as Senior Medical Officer in BS-18 and was Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh has been transferred and posted as CEO DHA Rawalpindi. Dr. Faiza has taken charge of the post of CEO DHA Rawalpindi on Friday.