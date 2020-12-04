close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
Mian Afzal Hayat dies

December 4, 2020

GUJRAT: Former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat passed away here on Thursday. He was the father of PTI Gujrat secretary-general Mian Mubeen Hayat. Funeral prayers for him will be held in his native village Kolian Shah Husain near Dinga Town Committee, Kharian tehsil, today at 3pm after the Friday prayers.

