Mian Afzal Hayat dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRAT: Former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat passed away here on Thursday. He was the father of PTI Gujrat secretary-general Mian Mubeen Hayat. Funeral prayers for him will be held in his native village Kolian Shah Husain near Dinga Town Committee, Kharian tehsil, today at 3pm after the Friday prayers.