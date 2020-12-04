PDM’s countrywide protest today, says Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party (ANP) secretary-general and spokesman for the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said on Thursday anti-governmental protest would be staged across the country on Friday (today).

The senior nationalist politician said in statement leaders and workers in districts had been directed to brave the government coercive tactics and take part in the demonstrations. He was critical of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for registering cases against the PDM leaders and workers for staging a public meeting in Peshawar on November 22.

Mian Iftikhar said the registration of cases against the PDM leaders and workers showed the nervousness of the rulers who feared their imminent ouster. The PDM spokesman reiterated the resolve to hold a power show in Lahore, come what may. “The pressure tactics by the government to browbeat the opposition will fail,” he hoped.