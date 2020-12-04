COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Pakistan

Islamabad : Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Senior Vice Chairman Arshad Mehmood said that novel coronavirus vaccine once developed will be made available in Pakistan on priority to all without delay and discrimination, says a press release.

He said Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association is in coordination and cooperating with the government to keep contain rising numbers of COVID-19 in the country. All countries started advance booking for the vaccines expected to be introduced in the first and second quarters of 2021, said PPMA Senior Vice Chairman.