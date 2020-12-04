close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

3 injured in gas explosion

Islamabad

A
APP
December 4, 2020

Rawalpindi : A woman and her two children sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage in an area of Gujar Khan.

The blast took place when someone of the family lit the matchstick to burn the stove, suddenly blast occurred due to gas leakage from a cylinder in Dulmi Village Gulyana Morr, Gujjar Khan, Resultantly, Azan 07, Rehan 04 and their mother Salma Shaheen, 35, received burn injuries.

