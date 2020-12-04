3 injured in gas explosion

Rawalpindi : A woman and her two children sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage in an area of Gujar Khan.

The blast took place when someone of the family lit the matchstick to burn the stove, suddenly blast occurred due to gas leakage from a cylinder in Dulmi Village Gulyana Morr, Gujjar Khan, Resultantly, Azan 07, Rehan 04 and their mother Salma Shaheen, 35, received burn injuries.