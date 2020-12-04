close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 4, 2020

SECP approves digital framework

Business

Our Correspondent Â 
December 4, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a groundbreaking initiative to enable all Pakistani resident and non-resident investors to open online accounts in the capital market, a statement said on Thursday.

The new regime, that is part of the SECPâ€™s digital transformation agenda, allows investors to seamlessly open his or her account with a broker from anywhere in the country without requiring to submit any documents physically or visit a broker.

The new hassle-free process would enables investors to commence trading swiftly, it said.

However, to ensure maximum investor protection, an alternative online customer verification process has been introduced for opening of online accounts.

