The voiceless

The world’s loneliest elephant ‘Kaavan’ has finally reached Cambodia. It is shameful to admit that the Asian elephant was not the only zoo animal who was kept in unsatisfactory conditions. Almost every Pakistani zoo is guilty of mistreating animals. A few months ago, the pictures of a malnourished bear went viral. On social media, many organisations are asking international NGOs to come and help the animals that clearly need our help.

Where are the relevant authorities? Kaavan’s farewell wasn’t something to be proud of. We failed him. The authorities should keep a check on the living conditions of all zoo animals.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi