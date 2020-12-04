Qul of Zubair Ghauri today

LAHORE:Rasm-e-Qul of Zubair Shafi Ghauri, recently retired additional general manager (traffic) of Pakistan Railways and elder brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor, The News Islamabad, will be held on Friday (today) after Jumma prayers at Jamia Masjid Hazrat Fatima Tu Zahra adjacent to his house, 105-B Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Lahore. He passed away on Wednesday night and was laid to rest in the graveyard of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society on Thursday.