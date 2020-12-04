close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

14 teams participate in National Rescue Challenge

Lahore

LAHORE: National Rescue Challenge continued on Thursday where at least 14 teams participated in the competitions on the second day.

The participating teams competed in trauma challenge, water rescue, fire rescue and search rescue competitions. The teams that participated in the competition included Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chakwal, Attock, Kasur, Khanewal, Gujrat, Mandi Baha-ul-Din and GIFT University. Remember, National Rescue Challenge was initiated to promote preparedness and efficiency among the rescuers.

