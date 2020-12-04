Lebanon indicts eight retired military figures over alleged graft

BEIRUT: A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday indicted eight retired military figures including a former army chief over "illicit enrichment", a judicial source said, in a first under a new anti-graft law.

Popular anger has grown in the past year over alleged corruption among the political elite in Lebanon, where a dire economic crisis has pushed the poverty rate up to more than half the population.

Since mass protests erupted in October 2019, the under-fire ruling class has repeatedly pledged to root out graft, and this year the parliament passed a new law to combat illicit enrichment.