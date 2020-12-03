Woman, son commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son committed suicide on Wednesday. Mumtaz Bibi of Mamoon Kanjun snubbed his son over loitering in streets and ignoring his study. Her teenage son killed himself with a gun over the snub. When she heard the suicide news of her son she drank pesticide and was shifted to Mamoon Kanjun Hospital where she died. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ismail of Fayyaz Colony, Samundri, was upset over financial issues and he drank pesticide and was brought to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, where he died.

TWO MORE COVID-19 PATIENTS DIE: Two more coronavirus patients died at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, on Wednesday. Ejaz Ahmad of Millat Town, Faisalabad and Waheed Ahmad of Basti Shah Shamir, Jhang were admitted to the isolation ward of the Allied Hospital where they died. Owing to an increase in coronavirus patients in Faisalabad district, the administration of the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, have reserved two more wards for COVID-19 patients.

GIRL ABDUCTED, MOTHER SHOT DEAD: Unidentified kidnappers abducted a young girl and shot dead her mother in Millat Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, some kidnappers barged into a house in Millat Town in broad daylight and abducted a young girl and shot dead her mother when she resisted the kidnapping bid. Police have registered a case.