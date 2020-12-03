close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 3, 2020

Youth shot dead

National

A
APP
December 3, 2020

PESHAWAR: Unknown armed assailants on Wednesday shot dead a youth in the vicinity of Faqirabad police station here.

Police said the youth, named Zahid Ullah, from Bajaur district, was gunned down by unidentified armed men. Police said the reason behind the killing and identification of the murderers was yet to be ascertained. Faqirabad police have registered a case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan