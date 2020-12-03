Depts’ role in economic growth sought

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all the departments should play their role in facilitating business and rapid economic growth.

Chairing a meeting Mian Aslam said it was the vision of the Prime Minister to facilitate the business by eliminating unnecessary regulations. The meeting was also attended by Bao Rizwan, Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection, Secretary, Department of Environmental Protection, DG, Members of Chief Minister, inspection team and officers concerned.

Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan said that modern reforms had been made in the department and one-window facility had also been provided. The environment secretary said that the department would be brought on automation to ensure the provision of services to the people at home.

tolerance: Noted religious scholars and speakers at a training workshop stressed the need for sifting out hate material in coverage of news and views in the media, besides promoting the narratives based on peace and tolerance.

They said this while addressing the three-day workshop for media persons for checking spread of hate materials under the aegis of International Research Council for Religious Affairs, and USIP.

Maulana Israr Madani said the urgency to control intolerance material on the media was growing as society was becoming more and more divided on the lines of sectarianism, regionalism, racialism and religious diversity. He said the media must prioritise its content and editorial policy on what role it would play on bridging different sectarian, religious and political gaps in society. Research Soceity for International Law representative Mubasher Rizvi, while referring to international laws and regulations, stated “Any speech based on hate was against the law, whether in the west or in our society.” Jamia Urwatul Wusqa head Allama Jawad Naqvi stressed the need for promoting sectarian harmony, and suggested finding ways and means to reduce the Shia-Sunni differences.

Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Allama Tehmeed Jan, Maulana Mehboob Ahmad Ghazi and Sahabzada Amanat Rasool also spoke on the occasion.