Call to save thermal power stations

LAHORE : Hundreds of electricity and Wapda workers held a demonstration on Nisbet Road Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA demanding the Prime Minister intervene and not to close national thermal power stations of Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Guddu, Jamshoro, Lakhra and Kotri.

They demanded for renovation of these precious power houses to provide cheaper electricity. The demonstration was led by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the union and Abdul Latif Nizamani President, Osama Tariq, Zulqarnain Shah, Rizwan Munir, Rana Shakoor, Liaqat Ali and others. The workers demanded the government open recruitment in electricity distribution companies to ease the heavy burden of work on the electricity field staff.

They demanded the government check price hike of essential commodities, rising poverty, growing unemployment and irrational widening gap between the rich and the poor. They also demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers employed in govt, semi-government organisations.