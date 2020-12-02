Punjab govt to book Multan rally organisers

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has decided to register cases against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Multan rally, Chief Minister Buzdar’s special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after the 11-party alliance held a massive rally in Multan despite the government’s repeated warnings against doing so, urging it to suspend political gatherings in light of the novel coronavirus. After scores of cases were filed against the PDM party workers and leadership, the alliance opted for an alternate venue at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, which is situated around one kilometre away from the original Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium venue.

“Among the organisers, 22 belong to PML-N, 16 to PPP, and 13 are of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)," said Dr Firdous Awan.

The chief minister's special assistant said that the cases will be registered against unidentified persons as well.

Speaking about the fire that had erupted during PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was addressing the rally, she said: “We have uncovered the reason behind the fire that had taken place during the princess' speech.”

The special assistant claimed that the fire had erupted due to a PML-N worker’s fireworks, Geo News reported.

Turning her guns towards the PDM chief, Dr Firdous Awan made him the target of sarcastic remarks.

She cited a video from the rally, alleging that the PDM chief had instructed his workers to get into a fight with police. "Everyone knows Maulana's pain, he's sitting outside the assembly for the first time."

Further criticising Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she said the Parliament does not function to satisfy an individual's desires. "When they bring the no confidence motion, we will see then. For now, these are blackmailing techniques."

Talking about the province's response to the rally, she said that the government had a successful strategy in Multan. "Decisions are made by looking at the situation."

Shedding light on the government's future course of action regarding the opposition rallies, she said that it will be decided according to the situation that evolves in Lahore.

Shortly after Firdous Ashiq Awan’s press conference, Multan police said that they had registered cases against PDM leaders for holding Multan rally despite restrictions.

Meanwhile, in tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition activities are posing no threat to government, but these have put the health of the people at stake.

She said the Punjab government is committed to curb coronavirus. She said the second wave of corona is more severe therefore people should remain careful.

She said the opposition should not to play with the lives of the people. She went on to say that in every city where the PDM held its public meeting, corona spread at fast pace.