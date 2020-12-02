Cher kept mum over offer to be goodwill envoy

ISLAMABAD: The unplanned initiatives on the part of the government not only prompted iconic American singer Cher to avoid a joint news conference with government officials but also caused her early departure from Pakistan for some obvious reasons.

Sources privy to the activities related to the departure of Asian elephant Kaavan to a safe sanctuary in Cambodia revealed that when Cher came to Pakistan, the government offered her to become its goodwill ambassador. “The American singer arrived in Pakistan to take Kaavan to Cambodia. She was among those who jointly arranged funds to relocate Kaavan to Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in the Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia,” they said.

The sources said the climate change ministry also announced her joint news conference with the government officials without taking her into confidence, adding that “apparently it seems that Cher might have thought that the government was trying to score a political point due to which she opted to avoid the news conference and left Pakistan one day before schedule.”

When contacted, Climate Change Ministry spokesman Mohammad Saleem confirmed: “Yes it is correct that Cher was offered to become a goodwill ambassador for Pakistan.” To a question about cancellation of the joint news conference, he said: “I can offer no comments in this respect.”