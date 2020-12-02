22 held, 12 shops sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 22 shopkeepers and sealed 12 shops during the crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The officials inspected 987 shops and found several shopkeepers selling daily use commodities on prices above the government approved rate-list.

The officials arrested 22 shopkeepers and registered the first information report against 16 others.

Twelve shops were also sealed during the crackdown. Those arrested also included nanbais who were selling low-weight roti to the public.