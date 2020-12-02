close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

LDA reclaims three plots

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

LAHORE : In a major operation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved three plots worth Rs50 million from Qabza mafia in the Johar Town area here on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar against illegal occupants in different blocks of Johar Town. Officials reclaimed plot number 265 in Block F-1 measuring one canal and demolished a single storey house built on it. LDA staff also conducted an operation in Block J3 of Johar Town and reclaimed two plots, No 52-C and 52-D, of five marla each. LDA staff demolished four illegally installed gates in Block H3 of Johar Town and removed obstacles in the movement of citizens.

Latest News

More From Lahore