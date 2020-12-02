LDA reclaims three plots

LAHORE : In a major operation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved three plots worth Rs50 million from Qabza mafia in the Johar Town area here on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar against illegal occupants in different blocks of Johar Town. Officials reclaimed plot number 265 in Block F-1 measuring one canal and demolished a single storey house built on it. LDA staff also conducted an operation in Block J3 of Johar Town and reclaimed two plots, No 52-C and 52-D, of five marla each. LDA staff demolished four illegally installed gates in Block H3 of Johar Town and removed obstacles in the movement of citizens.