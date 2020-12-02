close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 2, 2020

Living without internet

Newspost

 
December 2, 2020

In today’s age when everything is going digital, Turbat is still deprived of 4G services. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, every institution is closed. Students have to take online classes.

Unfortunately, students in Turbat cannot attend these classes as they don’t have good internet connectivity. The Balochistan government must pay attention to this issue and restore 4G facilities in the city.

Erum Asadullah

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost