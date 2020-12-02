Living without internet

In today’s age when everything is going digital, Turbat is still deprived of 4G services. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, every institution is closed. Students have to take online classes.

Unfortunately, students in Turbat cannot attend these classes as they don’t have good internet connectivity. The Balochistan government must pay attention to this issue and restore 4G facilities in the city.

Erum Asadullah

Turbat