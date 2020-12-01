â€˜Biometric system in Punjab to ensure transparency in vehicle transferâ€™

LAHORE: Biometric system is being introduced for transparency and elimination of disputes in matters related to transfer of vehicles, said Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim while presiding over a performance review meeting of Excise and Taxation Department & Anti-Narcotics Department organised by Chief Ministerâ€™s Special Monitoring Unit here on Monday.

Nadra and Punjab IT Board are being hired for this purpose. After the cabinet approves the proposed amendments in Urban Immovable Property Act 1958, all properties which have failed to pay their taxes will be sealed. The role of post office in token tax collection is being phased out. Following the Universal Registration Marks Scheme in Punjab, the Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department has also started online auction of attractive number plates.

Any citizen from all over Pakistan can easily participate in the auction sitting at home. In the process of auction, work is also underway on the application of ePay system. Under the Electric Vehicle Policy, special tax exemption will be given on the purchase of electric vehicles with amendments to the laws relating to vehicles, the minister said. The minister directed the excise secretary the re-registration fee should be nominal so that the citizens are not overburdened and the purpose of registration is fulfilled. He said the purpose of re-registration in Punjab is to encourage registration of vehicles.