Mayo Hospital, PIC PMOs given additional charge

LAHORE : The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has made postings of Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, and Medical Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) until further orders.

In separate notifications issued on Monday, Dr Muhammad Zahid, PMO Mayo Hospital, Lahore, and Medical Superintendent Corona Field Hospital, Expo Centre, Jauhar Town, Lahore has been given additional charge of the post of Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect, until further orders. Dr M Khalid, PMO PIC, Lahore, has been given the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect, until the arrival of regular incumbent.