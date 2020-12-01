Thai protest leaders charged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: Thai police charged five key leaders of the country’s pro-democracy protest movement on Monday under the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws, the first such use of the controversial legislation in two years. Section 112 of the Thai penal code is one of the world’s toughest lese majeste laws, shielding the ultra-powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.