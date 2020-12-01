close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
AFP
December 1, 2020

Thai protest leaders charged

AFP
December 1, 2020

BANGKOK: Thai police charged five key leaders of the country’s pro-democracy protest movement on Monday under the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws, the first such use of the controversial legislation in two years. Section 112 of the Thai penal code is one of the world’s toughest lese majeste laws, shielding the ultra-powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.

