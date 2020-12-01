Confined spaces

Coronavirus is a fatal virus that has wreaked havoc across the world. In Pakistan, too, the spread of the virus has been quite rapid. Even though the government has introduced precautionary measures to fight against the virus, no one is following these SOPs especially on public transport. It is shocking to see that a majority of passengers don’t wear masks. In a confined space where most passengers cannot keep distance from others, there are more chances of being infected by the virus. Also, some people can become carriers of the virus and may end up infecting others. Public transport is one of the many sectors where the people are openly violating SOPs without any fear.

In Punjab, the number of cases has been increasing at a fast pace. It is shocking to see that the people are not taking the virus seriously. The relevant authorities should take adequate steps to ensure that all SOPs are being followed.

Muhammad Fahad Aziz

Islamabad