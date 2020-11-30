close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 30, 2020

Man burnt alive

National

A
APP
November 30, 2020

MULTAN: An old man was burnt alive as fire erupted in a house at Ali Town area on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted in a room of a house in which an old man burnt alive. The victim was identified as Muhammad Saleem.

The heirs said that the deceased was chain smokers and it might be cause of fire in the house. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Latest News

More From Pakistan