MULTAN: An old man was burnt alive as fire erupted in a house at Ali Town area on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted in a room of a house in which an old man burnt alive. The victim was identified as Muhammad Saleem.

The heirs said that the deceased was chain smokers and it might be cause of fire in the house. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.