DDC approves 20 uplift schemes

FAISALABAD: The District Development Committee on Sunday approved the implementation on 20 development schemes worth Rs 206.5 million for regional development and public welfare.

The District Development Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Officers of Local Government, Wasa, FDA and other departments were also present. Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood briefed about the technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes. The meeting was informed that the schemes of Highways, Public Health Engineering, Buildings, Community Development, Sustainable Development Goals Programme, Wasa, FDA, Local Government and Fesco would be completed. Reviewing the schemes during the meeting, the DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed timely.